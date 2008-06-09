What Do You Want to Hear from Apple Tomorrow?



Tomorrow morning at 10AM US Pacific time, some guy named Steve Something from some company called Orange—no, Apple—will make some kind of announcement probably involving some phone, and maybe some computer operating system. We're not going to be there when all this happens, but we will be picking out the good parts reported by all the poor schlubs competing for not-blurry pictures and Wi-Fi connectivity who are. Rumours abound for what Apple news the Stevenote might reveal tomorrow—what are you hoping to hear? Tell us in the comments.