What Books Have Changed Your Life?

Technologist and well-read fellow Kevin Kelly lists the books that have changed his life. Life-changing books are not just your favourite books, he explains, but "books that altered your behaviour, changed your mind, redirected the course of your life. Books as levers." His list is a great one, and has at least one overlap with my own (Leaves of Grass, baby—English majors, unite!). Other books he lists include Gandhi's autobiography, the Bible, and The Fountainhead. What books have been levers for you, and changed your life and way of thinking? Please share in the comments, so we can all load up our libraries. br />
