WebcamXP Streams Live Video from Your Webcam over the Internet


Windows only: Freeware application webcamXP turns your webcam into a security camera by streaming live broadcasts over the internet or scheduling captures at regular intervals. Once installed, you'll need to set up the application with your router so you can properly access the stream, and if your webcam can move, webcamXP can even remotely pan and tilt your webcam through its interface. The application comes in a few varieties with varying restrictions, but the free version should do the trick for home use. If webcamXP isn't quite what you're looking for, check out other free ways you can do more with your webcam.

    I set this up as an inexpensive security system and also to monitor my dog while away from the home and found it quite helpful

