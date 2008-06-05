Ways to sidestep Microsoft's five Vista reasons



Clearly mindful that Vista is still yet to set the market on fire, Microsoft this week published a white paper explaining why businesses — and by extension, everybody — shouldn't hold back from adopting Vista, despite its promises that Windows 7 is only a couple of years away. Here's the five reasons in a nutshell, along with some suggestions for ways you could get the same results without installing Vista.

Improves security. Newness undoubtedly gives Vista an advantage, and there's User Account Control, assuming you can stand its endless and largely pointless prompting. (In 18 months, I've never had UAC warn me of a genuine threat.) In practice, you can get similar results with a combination of vigilance and some useful free software.

Works better on notebook computers. "Windows Vista can increase the productivity of mobile workers by reducing the amount of time they spend managing their hardware and data." This claim made me laugh out loud, given how frequently every Vista notebook I've used plays up. If you want a genuinely low-maintenance machine on the road, get an Eee PC and fit it out with wireless broadband.

Makes you more productive. The big selling point here is search, which is admittedly a lot better on Vista than XP. But if you want to search your own documents fast, Google Desktop is still a solid alternative, especially if you tweak it.

Easier to deploy across multiple PCs, and reduces support costs. For individuals, these are pretty much non-issues — so OK, that can almost go through to the keeper. Though the hassle of the Genuine Advantage program is a real pain if you have to reinstall even one copy. Roll on Windows 7.