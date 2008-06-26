Ways to get Vista at bargain prices

There's a useful thread at Whirlpool today discussing how to get hold of a copy of Windows Vista Home Premium without paying over the odds. If you are in the market for a standalone copy, there's good advice on how to go about getting the academic or OEM editions without messing with the licence conditions. Vista pricing was lowered at the start of the year, making it one of the most quickly discounted versions of Windows, but there's still no reason not to try and get the best price.

Buying Vista home premium problems [Whirlpool]