Want cheap games? Try overseas or eBay

The Screen Play gaming column at The Age and SMH is regularly turned over to readers, and the latest contribution from James "DexX" Dominguez is a corker: a comparison of whether it's cheaper to buy games (and controllers) from Australian stores, overseas importers or on eBay. The results unsurprisingly vary by platform, but there was hardly any context where local purchases were cheaper, even after factoring in postage from Hong Kong. Not good news for games retailers, who already have the challenges of piracy and the ludicrous games rating system to contend with. (Thanks to MrAndyPuppy for the heads up.)
Your Turn: The best way to buy

  • sionghua @Simon Tan

    Zest is absolutely the best and cheapest, others can't compare with them.
    https://www.zest.co.th/www/main/index.php

