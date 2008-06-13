Want a job with Lifehacker's publisher?

There's two job vacancies currently going at Allure Media, which publishes Lifehacker amongst many other fine sites (OK, we'll name 'em: Defamer, Gizmodo, Kotaku). We need an administrative and editorial assistant for the office (a great gig if you're looking to get your foot in the door of the publishing industry), and an editor for our forthcoming parenting and babies blog (a great gig if you want to get back into the publishing industry after having kids). Details and applications links below; don't be shy!

Administrative and editorial assistant

Parenting and babies editor