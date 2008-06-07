VolumeTouch Controls Volume with Your Mouse, Keyboard

Windows only: Freeware application VolumeTouch controls your system volume through your mouse's scroll wheel and customizable keyboard shortcuts. VolumeTouch may appear very similar to previously mentioned Volumouse, and it is, but a few features set it apart in the pros column. Most notably, VolumeTouch adds a great live-preview volume meter that displays your volume level in meter or percentage form as you change it. On the flip side, it's not quite as robust on features as Volumouse, so if you use Volumouse for more than basic system volume control, it may not be for you. Whichever you prefer, both apps are great for adding more control and quicker access to your system volume. VolumeTouch is freeware, Windows only.