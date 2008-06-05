Versions Makes Subversion Easy and Attractive



Mac OS X only: Beta application Versions provides an easy-to-use graphical interface to the version control system, Subversion. Whether you're a developer or writer, version control with Subversion can mean the difference between days and minutes lost when something goes awry with your text files. We've shown you how to set up a personal Subversion server and how to access it with the Windows-only TortoiseSVN or Mac-only SCPlugin, but Versions takes a wildly different approach to Subversion by taking your repositories into an attractive and fully featured graphical interface. It's unclear whether Versions will charge after the beta, but for now Versions beta is freeware, Mac OS X only.