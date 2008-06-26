Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Use your Nintendo DS as a recipe book

CookingGuide.jpgNintendo is releasing Cooking Guide: Can't decide what to eat?, a cookbook application for its DS handheld, on July 3. The 250-recipe package can be browsed by ingredients, country of origin, number of calories or degree of difficulty, and there's a shopping list feature to track the ingredients you'll need. While you could of course download recipe documents onto any number of portable devices, the package has one neat trick: you can advance through the stages of the recipe using voice commands, ensuring you don't get sauce all over the screens. If you've got another high-tech tactic for accessing recipes in the kitchen, tell us about it in the comments.

Comments

  • Lou Guest

    Google the friggin recipe (or taste.com.au is another easy way) print off the recipe, get as much sauce as you want all over it, and chuck out your bit of paper at the end of the night. Or is that too high tech for all the idiots who would buy this thing?

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    Well, there is a minor green argument over using a sheet of A4 paper every time you cook. Though my own approach is similar -- print the recipe and keep it in a display book, which can be wiped down and allows reuse.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles