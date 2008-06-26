Use your Nintendo DS as a recipe book

Nintendo is releasing Cooking Guide: Can't decide what to eat?, a cookbook application for its DS handheld, on July 3. The 250-recipe package can be browsed by ingredients, country of origin, number of calories or degree of difficulty, and there's a shopping list feature to track the ingredients you'll need. While you could of course download recipe documents onto any number of portable devices, the package has one neat trick: you can advance through the stages of the recipe using voice commands, ensuring you don't get sauce all over the screens. If you've got another high-tech tactic for accessing recipes in the kitchen, tell us about it in the comments.