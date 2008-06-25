Use the Tab Key to Rename Multiple Files in Vista

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Veteran Lifehacker reader Scott writes in with a tip for anyone who regularly renames groups of pictures, documents, or other files, but doesn't need a bulk renaming utility to get it done. Just start renaming the first file in a folder or list (by hitting F2, right-clicking or "long clicking" on the name), but instead of hitting enter or clicking to finish, hit "Tab," and Vista will instantly head over to the next file for renaming. XP users don't have this ability, but they can get Vista's ability to select just the file name for renaming. Thanks, Scott!

