Use Speed Dial as Opera's Startup Page

Opera 9.5, the latest edition of the free (and pretty speedy) web browser, doesn't make it readily apparent how to set its multi-page Speed Dial function as your start page. The How-To Geek points out that by setting your "Startup" to "Blank Page" in Tools->Preferences, and then heading to Advanced->Tabs->Additional tab options to un-check "Allow window with no tabs," you're good to go. This somewhat disables auto-starting with your last session's tabs, but for Speed Dial fans, it's a handy hack. While you're tweaking Opera, try adding more sites to Speed Dial. Update: A watchful Mac/Opera user notes that the trick appears Windows only—any Mac users out there know which settings to tweak?

Set the Speed Dial as the Opera Startup Page [The How-To Geek]

