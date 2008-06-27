Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Use Google Alerts to detect site hackers

GoogleAlerts.jpgAlthough Google's indexing methodology is now much more sophisticated than merely tracking link referrals, creating inbound links to a site remains a popular tactic — and one that's increasingly exploited by unscrupulous site promoters who use hacking techniques potentially add invisible links to their sites onto other legitimate pages. Not only does that give bogus operators higher rankings more traffic, it can also affect your own site's visibility, since Google and other spiders often rank sites lower if they appear to be designed to game search rankings.
Blogger Patrick Altoft suggests a neat trick to track possible intrusions of this kind on your own site: using Google Alerts to track the addition of spurious terms to your site. This isn't a perfect approach, and you'll need to deal with any security vulnerabilities that make such code injection possible in the first place, but it's a neat way to detect obvious attacks.
How to use Google Alerts to find out if your site gets hacked [BlogStorm]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles