Upgrade Your Life winner #2: Movable Type on your local machine

Our second Upgrade Your Life contest winner comes from Shane P, who went slightly overboard and submitted his entire site filled with tips, techwhimsy.com. Of these, the one that really caught our interest was the in-depth guide to installing popular blogging engine Movable Type on your local machine (handy for development and testing on the go). Check it out for a Flash-based tutorial covering all you need to know.

How to install Movable Type 4 on your local machine