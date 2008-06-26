UndeleteMyFiles Recovers Deleted Documents

Windows only: Recover deleted files with freeware program UndeleteMyFiles. More than just a basic file recovery tool, UndeleteMyFiles includes a secure file eraser, a set of file recovery tools, a database recovery tool for popular desktop email clients such as Outlook and Eudora, and an emergency disk image maker. The disk image maker is especially handy for recovering data from camera memory cards: you can save an image of the card to continue recovery efforts at a later date and still use the card in the present. For more file recovery options, check out our feature on the best file recovery freeware. UndeleteMyFiles is a free download for Windows only.