Types Manages Default Applications Better than Windows



Windows only: Free, open-source application Types is a lightweight, user-friendly tool for editing default applications, icons, and context menu options for filetypes in Windows. You can already tweak these settings in the File Types tab of the Folder Options menu in Windows Explorer (Tools -> Folder Options), but frankly, the default tool is overly complicated. Types provides a very simple and intuitive interface for making the same tweaks, and you don't need to dig through the File menu to use it. Types is free, portable, and works in both XP and Vista.