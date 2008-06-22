Tweak Firefox to Display Richer Colours

If the digital photo you just uploaded looks washed out on Flickr compared to in your desktop image editor, that's because Firefox 3's advanced colour profile support isn't turned on. To enable it, type
about:config in Firefox 3's address bar, then click the "I'll be careful, I promise!" button. Then, in the Filter field, type gfx.color_management.enabled and set that value to true (its default value is false). Restart Firefox. From there on in, your photo colours will be richer than they were. Why isn't this value true by default? Well, according to Mozilla, you'll see a 10-15% performance hit using this setting, but if you've got a reasonably fast machine, it'll be worth the better-looking photos. Hit the link below for an extended explanation of Firefox's colour profile support.
