Tweak Firefox on Mac for easy URL entry

Steve Ruiz wanted to be able to enter URLs or searches into Firefox on his Mac and have them open in a new tab simply by hitting Command-Enter (Option-Enter is the default). With no obvious solution in site, he wrote a simple extension to accomplish the task, which you can download from his site. For more Mac Firefox keyboard tweaking, remember you can also ensure that the Home and End keys work like Windows.

Firefox 3 - Opening a URL in new tab using command-enter [Ruizs Place]