Transfer Your Firefox 2 Passwords into Firefox 3

The Ultimate Geek Girl blogger enthusiastically updated to Firefox 3 yesterday, but found that her passwords just didn't copy into her new profile for some reason. The solution? Head to your Firefox profile folder (usually located in
%APPDATA%/Mozilla/Firefox/Profiles/xxxxxxxx.default/ in Windows, for example), copying all the data in the
signons2 file, opening up the
signons3 file, pasting the data into
signons3 and saving. Those who haven't upgraded yet could also try a solution like Password Exporter, or take Mozilla's own advice on transferring data to a new profile.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink