Transfer Your Firefox 2 Passwords into Firefox 3

The Ultimate Geek Girl blogger enthusiastically updated to Firefox 3 yesterday, but found that her passwords just didn't copy into her new profile for some reason. The solution? Head to your Firefox profile folder (usually located in %APPDATA%/Mozilla/Firefox/Profiles/xxxxxxxx.default/ in Windows, for example), copying all the data in the signons2 file, opening up the signons3 file, pasting the data into signons3 and saving. Those who haven't upgraded yet could also try a solution like Password Exporter, or take Mozilla's own advice on transferring data to a new profile.