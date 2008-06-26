Total Organizer Manages Your Projects

Windows only: Total Organizer is a lightweight personal information manager with a surprising number of features for its diminutive size and memory footprint. Total Organizer has the basics covered: scheduling, to-do lists, notes, and contacts. More advanced features include a tree based organisation structure and tagging system. Need to see only the tasks, notes, appointments, and contacts related to a specific project you're working on? Just look in the sub-folder for that project, such as /Global Domination/Early Planning/Carrot Top Election Plans/ and Total Organizer displays all the data related to that project in the main window. Total Organizer is a free download for Windows only.
