Toggle Desktop Clutter with a Keyboard Shortcut

Windows tip: The How-To Geek weblog details how to set up a simple keyboard shortcut to show and hide your desktop icons in Windows. To accomplish this, you'll need to download a very simple application called HideDesktopIcons (available from the post), set up a shortcut to that app, and then simply assign a keyboard shortcut to it. It's very simple to set up, but head to the Geek's post for the full low-down. This app is similar in function to our own desktop-hiding application, Dropcloth, so if you liked the idea behind Dropcloth but weren't happy with the execution, this simple shortcut provides a great way to quickly declutter your desktop.

Create a Shortcut or Hotkey to Turn the Desktop Icons On or Off [the How-To Geek]

