Tofu Makes Screen Reading More Eye-Friendly



Mac OS X only: Freeware application Tofu makes onscreen reading more friendly to your eyes by creating a multi-column, newspaper-like interface to your daily reading material. Rather than traditional top-to-bottom scrolling, Tofu lays out your reading in several narrow columns from left to right; pressing the left or right on your keyboard scrolls just one column at a time. You can copy and paste any rich text directly into Tofu to start reading or even send web pages to Tofu through the Services menu. Tofu is freeware, Mac OS X only.