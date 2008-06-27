TinyPaste is a TinyURL for Long Text Strings

If you've got a big heap o' text to drop on your blog, in Twitter, or any chat program that doesn't really love paragraph pasting, TinyPaste is a reasonable solution. Like TinyURL, the one-click tool simply takes in long strings of text and converts them to short URLs, which, when clicked, bring up the text inside a mostly clean screen. There's also a Firefox extension for right-click transformation of text into TinyPaste links. The service is free to use, doesn't require a sign-up.
