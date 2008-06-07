Tim Ferriss and Marci Alboher on Redesigning Your Career



Author of The 4 Hour Workweek Tim Ferriss and author of One Person/Multiple Careers Marci Alboher team up for a talk at Google about redesigning your career. You may already know Tim Ferriss as "that nutty 4 hour guy," but Alboher's take on careers nicely tempers his extreme GTD techniques. Alboher's book is about how to become a "slash"—that is, someone who does more than one specialised thing in their career. It sounds like the read for anyone who wants to crawl under their desk and die at the idea that they'll be cranking one particular type of widget the rest of their career lives (even if they like those widgets). This talk's a long one with lots of food for thought—download it to your iPod to watch at the gym (here's one way to do that), or load it up on your media centre so you can get comfortable watching it from the couch.