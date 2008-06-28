This Week's Best Posts

This week's most popular posts include:
- How not to blow your download limit at the iTunes store
"With virtually all Australian ISPs enforcing some sort of bandwidth cap, what tactics can you use to minimise the impact of a spate of TV downloading?"
- Expensive simplicity: the PVR tradeoff
"With the recent launch of the Foxtel IQ2, the imminent (and much-delayed) appearance of Tivo in Australia next month, and Sony promising its own PlayTV personal video recorder (PVR) option before the year is out, there are more big-name PVR choices for Aussies than ever before."
- Top 10 Ways to Trick Yourself into Saving Money
"Good money management is a mental exercise in self-regulation and focusing on the long-term goal, even when you're sure you just can't go on another day without buying that Kindle or MacBook."
- Functional Firefox User Styles
"Now that you've been running Firefox 3 for almost a week, it's time customise its interface to your liking with a few great user styles."
- Extreme Lifehacker Home Office Makeover
"When my messy home office got so cluttered I couldn't get anything done in it, it was time to take action—and I turned to Lifehacker for advice."
- Tweak Firefox to Display Richer Colors
"If the digital photo you just uploaded looks washed out on Flickr compared to in your desktop image editor, that's because Firefox 3's advanced colour profile support isn't turned on."
- Five Best Desktop Media Players
"You've collected hundreds of thousands of megabytes (and maybe even gigabytes) of digital music and video in the past 10 years, and as your media library has grown, so has the necessity for finding the perfect desktop media player."
- Find Album Art at AllCDCovers
"Web-based album art library and search engine AllCDCovers just may have the missing art you've been looking to fill in your digital music collection."
- Run Windows Apps in Linux with Wine 1.0
"No matter how easy Linux distributions make it for newcomers to install and use a free, open-source operating system, nearly everyone has at least one program that only works in Windows."
