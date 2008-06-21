This Week's Best Posts

Here are this week's most popular posts:
- How to get the most out of Sydney's Apple store
"Apple Store #215 opens at 367 George St on June 19, with 125 employees just itching to meet all your Mac and iPod-related needs. Our nine-point guide will help you get the most out of a visit to the three-storey store."
- Power User's Guide to Firefox 3
"You already know about Firefox 3's marquee new features, but now it's time to dig deep and unearth the shortcuts, tweaks, and even Easter eggs that Mozilla marketing doesn't mention."
- Is four beers a binge?
"Debate is currently raging over reports that new drinking guidelines for Australia will define binge drinking as more than four mid-sized alcoholic drinks a day for men. "
- The History of Firefox 1.0 to 3.0 in Screenshots
"Mozilla released Firefox version 1.0 to relative obscurity in November of 2004, and four short years later, the much-anticipated Firefox 3.0 will hit the streets with ambitions of setting a new world record tomorrow."
- Top 10 Apps Worth Installing Adobe AIR For
"Adobe AIR, a downloadable platform for running web-friendly apps on any operating system, is still pretty fresh on the market, but it already has a healthy number of applications in development or near completion."
- Speed Testing the Latest Web Browsers
"We ran the latest editions of Firefox, Internet Explorer, Opera 9.5, and Safari for Windows through some unscientific but highly geeky tests ourselves on a plain old Windows computer. Take a look at the full (and somewhat unexpected) results."
- The Browser Stopwatch Speed-Tests Page Load
"The Webmonkey site offers a snippet of JavaScript that lets you speed-test your browser yourself, and we've modified it and created a bookmarklet from it so you can do your own tests."
- Four Extensions That Tweak Firefox 3's "AwesomeBar"
"There aren't a whole lot of ways to configure the Smart Location bar in Firefox 3's default options dialog—but there are a few new Firefox extensions that can do it for you."
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink