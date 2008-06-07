This Week's Best Posts

This week's most popular posts are:
- Top 10 Office Supply Hacks
"Given some spare time and a few neglected items in the office supply closet, anyone can make their workspace more functional, create a cool tools for their home and office, and even rescue seemingly ruined stuff."
- Five Best Antivirus Applications
"The internet is a glorious and exciting world, but unless you're properly protected with a good antivirus application, it can also be a dangerous one."
- Recover Lost Passwords with Free Tools
"ACCESS DENIED. Those two bone-chilling words are the last thing you want to see when you're trying to log into a system or open a file, but they're not necessarily a dead end. Several free tools can help you find lost passwords you can't remember or that your computer has saved but obscured."
- Defrag Your Office for Increased Efficiency
"One of the side effects of having so much stuff to help us get work done is dealing with the clutter it creates in our workspace."
- Gmail Gets 13 Experimental New Features
"Once your Gmail account is Labs-enabled, you'll get a Labs tab in the Settings area of your account where you can enable 13 new experimental Gmail features, including signature tweaks, mouse gestures, keyboard shortcuts, and even a game."
