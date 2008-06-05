The Web's your best bet when flights get cancelled

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

While last week's Qantas strike may not have had a major impact, continued fog in Melbourne has delayed flights across all airlines throughout this week, making our tips for how to deal with flight cancellations more relevant than ever, especially as the long weekend approaches. Here's another tip: if you suspect your flight may be on the danger list, try checking your airline's arrival and departure site for information. Waiting at Sydney Airport this morning, my flight showed up as cancelled on the site 15 minutes before it appeared on the airport's own information board and customers were told to rebook. Definitely worth checking if you've got a wireless notebook or Web-enabled phone to hand. Here's some useful links for airline departure pages (Tiger doesn't seem to have one):
