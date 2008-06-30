The Bicycle Tutor Explains Just About Every Kind of Bike Fix

If your two-wheeled transport is in need of a seasonal tuneup or any kind of fix, The Bicycle Tutor can clearly explain what you'll need to get it done. Run by a photography enthusiast and serious bike geek, the site offers plain-English tutorials in both hi-res video and full text. The streaming videos are free to watch on the site, but you can buy QuickTime videos for a buck or two to load on your iPod and bring out to where the work is. It's a good bookmark for everything from changing a flat to replacing your chain rings.