The Bicycle Tutor Explains Just About Every Kind of Bike Fix

If your two-wheeled transport is in need of a seasonal tuneup or any kind of fix, The Bicycle Tutor can clearly explain what you'll need to get it done. Run by a photography enthusiast and serious bike geek, the site offers plain-English tutorials in both hi-res video and full text. The streaming videos are free to watch on the site, but you can buy QuickTime videos for a buck or two to load on your iPod and bring out to where the work is. It's a good bookmark for everything from changing a flat to replacing your chain rings.

The Bicycle Tutor [via Get Rich Slowly]

  • Brian Guest

    This is an excellent resource for cyclists! Well-written and illustrated, perfect for beginners and folks that know their way around a spanner and hex wrench.

