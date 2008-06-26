Ten ways to cure insomnia

The BBC has compiled a list of 10 suggestions to help cure insomnia, based on suggestions from site visitors. Some are familiar (counting backwards, not using computers close to bedtime) but others are more esoteric:
Eat a sandwich, thickly filled with lettuce, about half an hour before going to bed. You should sleep like a log.
Let us know any other good sleep-inducing tricks you use in the comments.
10 tips to help relieve insomnia [BBC]
