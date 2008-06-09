Teach your Eee's OpenOffice to spell in Australian



OpenOffice offers a fine word processor for users of the ever-popular Eee PC, but sadly the default shipping OS doesn't offer any spell checker at all, let alone an Australian one. Fix that problem by following these steps.

* Make sure your machine is connected to the Internet, either wirelessly, via cable or using a broadband modem.

* Launch OpenOffice (found as Documents on the Work tab of the main launcher).

* Select the File menu, and pick File —> Wizards —> Install new dictionaries (the bottom option). This will launch a read-only document to install the DicOOo dictionary package.

* Click on the link for English on the second page.

* Click the StartDicOOo button, which will launch a download wizard. Click Next to begin. On the following screen, click Retrieve the list to download a list of languages. This process can take some time, so be patient (and don't perform any other tasks, this can send the Eee into a temperamental lockdown). If the system requests an upgrade, say no for the time being.

* When the dictionary list appears, select English (Australia) (it's in the first screen).

* Repeat the process to select a hyphenation and thesaurus dictionary (not essential, but useful for ensuring intelligent word breaks and useful word lists).

* After clicking Next, OpenOffice will begin downloading dictionaries and installing them. This can take some time and again it's best not to interrupt.

* Once the dictionaries have downloaded, click Finish, then exit Open Office and restart.

* Set Australian English as your default language by choosing Tools —> Options —> Language settings —>Languages and selecting English (Australia). In the Writing aids tab, select all three available language modules (the shipping version doesn't have any), and you should be good to go.