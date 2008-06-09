Take Better Group Photos with a Ten-Second Race

The SundryBuzz blog offers up some key advice on taking group photos that aren't boring, both for the participants and in the final result. As long as everyone in group is able to move about, place your subjects behind a digital camera, or put the camera facing up at a distance. Trigger a 10-second timer, wait a few seconds, then have everybody race to get into the frame. You'll likely genuine smiles and enthusiasm, rather than faces strained from trying not to blink. For group photos of the more low-key variety, check out these helpful tips. Photo by jon gos.