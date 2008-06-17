Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Tablefy Makes Comparison Charts Easy

Want to create a chart or graph comparing two or more options, but not so keen on digging that far into Excel or another standard spreadsheet? Tablefy offers a pretty slick interface for creating comparative charts with more than just text. You can throw YouTube videos and graphics in when needed, and entering yes/no in a cell automatically shades the cell red or green. Think of it as a My First Comparison Chart for non-spreadsheet hackers who still like to organise their thoughts into rows and columns.

Tablefy [via Webware]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles