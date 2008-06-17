Tablefy Makes Comparison Charts Easy

Want to create a chart or graph comparing two or more options, but not so keen on digging that far into Excel or another standard spreadsheet? Tablefy offers a pretty slick interface for creating comparative charts with more than just text. You can throw YouTube videos and graphics in when needed, and entering yes/no in a cell automatically shades the cell red or green. Think of it as a My First Comparison Chart for non-spreadsheet hackers who still like to organise their thoughts into rows and columns.