Sydney Apple Store users' guide coming today



Sydney's Apple Store is due to open on Thursday, and the company is hosting a media preview today, so check in later for a gush-free guide on how to make the most of a visit to the most-hyped retail opening in Australia since Krispy Kreme. Nick at Gizmodo (who is, let's face it, somewhat more excited about this than I am) will also be there with live coverage and loads of pictures. In the meantime, you can check out this panorama of the recently-revealed store front. (Thanks Aaron!).