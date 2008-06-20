Switch Your XP Firefox 3 Theme to Vista (or Vice-Versa)

The CyberNet blog points out that any Firefox 3 users unhappy with the way their XP/Vista-specific skins look can adopt their browser using two nifty themes—one for re-creating a Vista look on XP, another for XP on Vista. Both themes are experimental and require a Mozilla account, but, as CyberNet points out, that can be bypassed with a quick BugMeNot search.
