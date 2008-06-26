Surfkeys Navigates Web Sites from the Keyboard

Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): Firefox extension Surfkeys scrolls web pages, switches tabs, and executes common browser actions from the comfort of your home row. Once installed, you can scroll web pages using the k (down) and i (up) keys, move to new result pages in Google with m and n, page up and down with p and the semi-colon, and tons more. Surfkeys takes some time getting used to, but if you have a real disdain for your mouse, it's a killer extension. Surfkeys is free, works wherever Firefox does.