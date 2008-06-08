Summize Fast Twitter Search

If you're wondering what Twitter users have to say about a certain topic—whether it's Sex and the City or Barack Obama—run a search for it on Summize Conversational Search, one of the fastest and most conveniently formatted Twitter search engines around. We've been really enjoying the Summize search result feed for Lifehacker.
