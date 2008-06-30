StumbleUpon 3.23 Integrates 'Likes' With Firefox 3 Bookmarks

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Site-finding service StumbleUpon has taken full advantage of Firefox 3's "Awesome Bar" by integrating its browser toolbar/extension with Firefox favourites. A new option in the latest version of the previously highlighted StumbleUpon add-on lets you download all the sites you've rated with a thumbs up/"I like it!" into your bookmarks, giving you as-you-type access to that last cool link you saw but can't quite remember. Your recent favourites and their tags are also stored in the browser's "Recent Bookmarks" and "Recent Tags" Smart Folders, helping your organize your idle-time browsing. StumbleUpon 3.23 is a free download, works wherever Firefox 3 does.