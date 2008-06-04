Store and Retrieve Info at MyGADs

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Web-based information manager MyGADs lets you create, share, and retrieve important bits of information like flight confirmation numbers, birthdays, phone numbers, and more. Store address books, calendars, tasks, and notes in personal or public "GADs" with text messages, instant messages, or using the web site. Need to remember Uncle Billy's birthday? Instant message it to your GAD. Forgot when it was? Ask your GAD. The interface is easy and conversational. Set GADs permissions so friends and family can edit and/or view your GAD (i.e., Mum sets the schedule, kids can check it.) Kind of like a lo-fi cross between Sandy and Google SMS, MyGADs isn't just limited to retrieving information you have already fed to it. Queries like "Weather in New York", "Population of Britain", or "Who is Albert Einstein" will return relevant answers from sites like Wikipedia or the national weather service, too.

