Sticker Shield Eliminates Adhesive Hassle

Avoid the hassle of scraping off parking stickers or decals with Sticker Shield, a plastic sheet that surrounds stickers and attaches them to your window through the power of static adhesion rather than sticky goo. As a result, not only can you easily remove the sticker when you no longer need it, but you can also reapply the sticker whenever you want. Check out the video demo for a better idea of how Sticker Shield works. A set of two 4" x 6" sheets will set you back $US5 from the manufacturer. If you've used Sticker Shield before, let's hear how it worked for you in the comments.
