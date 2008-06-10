Steve Jobs Keynote Live Roundup



12:10 PM: The Stevenote is over, and here's what you missed: The 3G iPhone Is Official, July 11th Starting at $199, iPhone 2.0 Software Available in Early July Free for iPhone (10 bucks for existing iPod touch users), iPhone App Store Available in Early July, Loaded with Apps, and Confirmed: Mac OS 10.6 Is Snow Leopard (though we don't know anything about it yet.)

This morning at 10AM Steve Jobs will take the stage at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference to unveil the iPhone 2.0 and its new App Store, along with any number of other untold goodies. Will the iPhone still be worth jailbreaking? Will better iPhone location-awareness really change your life? Only the Stevenote will tell. Unlike our brave brothers in gadgetry, we Lifehacker editors will not be packing into a small room with hundreds of sweaty nerds to hear the Jobsian edicts in person. We will, however, be sitting home in our pajamas appreciating all the work that tech reporter soldiers on the front lines will be doing. In pants. For your convenience, we'll be summing it up here as they go. Photo by Gizmodo.

Starting right now and going through Jobs' 10AM keynote on this very post, we'll be live blogging the live blogging from the likes of Gizmodo, Macworld, MacRumors, Ars Technica, Engadget, and TechCrunch, highlighting the good stuff, and giving the WWDC a little Lifehacker flavor. Get here at 10AM to watch hot live blogging action, (sort of) live.



9:00 AM:

The Apple Store's been down since 8:45AM or so, while Santa unloads all the toys off his sled.



9:20 AM: MacRumors.com has a nice roundup of what you may (or may not) hear about today: the 3G iPhone "2.0" with GPS, an iPhone and iPod touch firmware update, and possibly details of the next iteration of OS X (10.6)—dubbed "Snow Leopard." [via]



9:30 AM: No iPhone for you? If Mac OS 10.6 "Snow Leopard" is what's got you excited, Apple commentator John Gruber speculates on what he expects to hear about 10.6 (most importantly—it ain't shipping today).



9:42 AM: Ooh, Engadget's got a photo of a WWDC banner touting an "iPhone Simulator: Actual results will not vary." Haven't done mobile phone app development since the dark ages of WML myself, but phone emulators are a decent way test out apps without actually installing them (or, ya know, having an iPhone). Also: TechCrunch has a pic of an Accelerometer banner, which makes me hope for more apps like this on the iPhone:



9:51 AM: The troops are filing in, and we're struck with a twinge of jealousy. Do you all care enough about the blow-by-blow of these events for us to try to wrangle a press pass next time around? Or are there enough live blogs out there already?

9:58 AM: Of course no WWDC can happen without trashing Windows. Here's a Gizmodo photo of a guy in a "because Windows sucks" t-shirt. Whatever, ya smug ugly jerks.

10:05 AM: There are two iMacs on stage, Al Gore is there, and there is applause. We're biased, but Gizmodo has the best photos so far. There's also quite a lot of action at the Flickr WWDC08 tag. Let's get this party started.



10:09 AM: Jobs is onstage, says he's going to talk about the iPhone this AM. Record number of WWDC attendees this year at 5,200. [via]



10:10 AM: Jobs: "Then after lunch, developers are going to get a peek at OS X Snow Leopard (that's right, it's official)." Yay, 10.6! So it will be called Snow Leopard, the WWDC will preview whatever it's got in store, and it won't be released today. [via]

10:12 AM: iPhone 2.0, Part 1 of 3, Enterprise: Microsoft Exchange support out of the box, push email/contacts/calendars, auto-discovery (huh? —oh, of Exchange servers), global address book, and remote wipe. [via]

10:14 AM: iPhone 2.0, Part 1 of 3, Enterprise: "Customers have demanded Microsoft Exchange, so they've built it in out of the box for 2.0 software: push email, push contacts, push calendar, auto-discovery of Exchange severs, global address lookup, and remote wipe security feature. All built in to iPhone 2.0 software. They've added secure VPN services from Cisco and other network service demanded by the Enterprise market. Everything that Apple was told enterprise users want, they've built in." [via]

10:17 AM: iPhone 2.0, Part 2 of 3, SDK: This we're excited about. I can haz App Store? Reload. Reload.

10:17 AM: D'oh, TechCrunch is down.

10:18 AM: iPhone 2.0, Part 2 of 3, SDK: "Talking about the APIs — Cocoa Touch, Media, Core Services, Core OS. Core OS makes use of the same kernel as Mac OS X. Core Services includes everything from a complete database layer to core location, for easily building location-based functionality into applications. Also a very fast implementation of OpenGL." [via]So life-changing location awareness will be easy for developers to build.

10:21 AM: iPhone 2.0, Part 2 of 3, SDK continued: "The iPhone's OS X shares a lot of things in common with regular OS X, including stuff like Bonjour and SQLite (a light database). Other stuff like hardware accelerated OpenGL ES and positional audio are in there as well. Cocoa Touch APIs let people access the touch and accelerometer features." [Gizmodo]

Giz still rockin' the photo shoot:



10:23 AM: Life is good for iPhone developers. "Xcode, Interface Builder and iPhone Simulator are the apps you to code, debug and test the programs you want to run on iPhone. There's also Instruments, which lets you 'measure and optimise your application to get the absolute best performance from it.'" [via]



10:25 AM: iPhone 2.0, Part 2 of 3, SDK continued: Holy location-awareness, they're making an app called Nearby Friends on stage, which uses contacts and Core Location to filter down to with contacts within 10 miles. That's hot. [via]

10:27 AM: Yay, TechCrunch is back up!

10:30 AM: Giz points out that the jailbreak Twitter client Twinkle already does this "find my friends within 10 miles" business.



10:31 AM: They're demo'ing Super Monkey Ball (hello accelerometer) and I'm trying to think of ways to make this "productive."



10:33 AM: Super Monkey Ball will be available in the App Store for $9.99. Engadget says the graphics are "unbelievable compared to anything we've seen on a mobile phone before, DS-quality graphics." Next up is a demo of an Ebay iPhone app, Auctions, which was built in 5 weeks. Why not just use the Ebay web site? Gizmodo says "a native app looks fast and more customised for the screen than Safari. You can search (he's searching for Wii Fit), add stuff to your watch list, or even bid for new items. The standard iPhone animations are there, sliding left and right whenever you access an item. There's even a photo view with a touch strip that you can browse through pictures belonging to auctions."



10:38 AM: Next up is a social networking app called Loopt, which will be FREE in the App Store at launch. It does all the socially networky things you'd expect, except with easy phonecall access and location features (directions, etc.)

10:39 AM: More iPhone SDK demo's: Now Typepad's mobile blogging application is up, which is the blogging tool, but on your phone. (Is it just me or is the prospect of tapping out blog posts, even on the iPhone, kinda crazy?) Second thought—nice way to blog an iPhone photo straight from your phone. WordPress native app to come "soon, somewhere around the end of the week or early next week."

10:43 AM: The Associated Press has an iPhone app, too—"It's basically like a news fetching program that knows where you are so it can fetch local newspapers to your phone. Stories are saved on your phone to read offline, and you can flip through photos like Fergie dancing or Chris Rock on the defendant's chair using the iPhone's touch screen. There's even video." [via]



10:44 AM: The TypePad app as well as Loopt will be FREE in the App Store. We're 2 out of 4 on the free apps in the "store" now, promising.



10:46 AM: Two more games getting demo'd now: Mac game maker Pangea software is showing off Enigmo, a "physics-based puzzle game" and Cromag Ralley, a 3-D caveman racing game. "Think Mario Kart with neanderthals," says Gizmodo. Here's Cromag and Enigmo if you want to try 'em on your Mac right now. (Thanks, Jason.) Both games will be $9.99 in the App Store.

10:49 AM: If only there was a working piano on my iPhone. Oh, wait.

10:50 AM: That lovely picture is from a music-making iPhone app called Band, which also has other instruments, like a bass guitar. "Band includes a virtual piano, drums, 12-bar blues "instrument", and a bass. All of the instruments sound very impressive and what you play can be recorded." [via]They played a riff from John Lennon's "Imagine" to demo it. "All the instruments sound pretty great, and they can all be recorded and mixed together. It'll hit the App Store in a few weeks (probably not for free)," says Gizmodo.



10:53 AM: Oh look and MLB.com has an iPhone app called "At Bat" which will show today's games, stats, and other live game info like scores and who's on base. Meh. (Sorry baseball fans.)



10:55 AM: Two medical applications getting demo'ed now. "Modality is for medical students to view body parts and see where everything is. Much more fun than reading this crap in a book. The second medical app is from MIMvista, a company that's a 'leading developer of medical imaging data.' Mark Cain is coming up on stage, showing a CT scan and a PET scan (I've no idea what either one does, but I'm no Dr. House)." Gizmodo? I love you.



10:58 AM: mattmckee: "Anybody else not impressed by WWDC so far? I know we are only 45 min. in but come on Steve. Give us the good stuff." Hear, hear.



11:01 AM: Ok, last app, a game, it looks very pretty and graphic-y, it's not ready yet, and doesn't have a name? Whatever. Moving on.



11:04 AM: Exciting news for developers and all of us who want smart iPhone apps that can notify us of background events: "a push notification service available for all developers." Gizmodo explains: "Example: when you're running an IM app, you're actively connected to the server. When you're not running it, the notification service will maintain an IP connection with the server, which will push updates to various apps. Developers can push badges, which tells you how many alerts are waiting, custom alert sounds, and custom textual alerts (like the SMS alert currently)." Adam says, in Campfire, that this sounds very smart, but "a touch creepy, maybe!"

11:06 AM:





11:06 AM: Push notifications will be available in September, developers can play with it "soon."

11:07 AM: iPhone, part 3 of 3, new end user features. Ok, Mr. Jobs back onstage, talking new iPhone features. Oh cool—turning Calculator to landscape mode makes it scientific. We couldn't be bigger nerds.

11:09 AM: New iPhone stuff—contact search, iWork document support (read-only, not edit). PowerPoint now supported (Word and Excel already were.) Bulk delete/move and saving images from an email to your photo library. Many languages now available, including Asian languages. Japanese and Chinese has various input types.

11:11 AM: iPhone 2.0 software will be released in early July—FREE for all iPhone owners. $9.95 for iPod touch owners.



11:11 AM: Gizmodo: "The App Store icon will automatically tell you when there's an update for apps you've downloaded. Developers keep 70% of the revenues, and will be no charge for free apps. FairPlay DRM will wrap applications."



11:12 AM: Waittasecond, the new iPhone software in July? But what about right this SECOND!



11:15 AM: "Now something entirely new." MobileMe is "Exchange for the rest of us"—"with mobile me, we can all get push email, contacts, and calendars."

11:17 AM: This guy Phil Schiller just called ActiveSync "ActiveStink."



11:17 AM: Giz wonders if MobileMe is the new .Mac.

11:18 AM: Ok, MobileMe is starting to sound pretty jazzy. There will be web-based versions of all the MobileMe stuff at me.com, Adam informs me in Campfire.

11:19 AM: "What's really going to surprise people, we've built an incredible suite of web 2.0 apps using Ajax." [via]

11:19 AM: No, Me.com is not up. Will we actually get anything today?

11:20 AM: Gizmodo on MobileMe: "It works directly with email, calendar, and whatever native applications you've got on Mac and PC. On Mac, it works with iCal, Address Book and Mail. On the PC, it works with Microsoft Outlook." Oh dang, makin' a serious play for the Outlook crowd. "Photos also work over the air, just like mail, address book and calendar. You can upload photos into your mobileme albums (just like .Mac was before). iDisk is also on there (one of the two icons I couldn't see before), syncing your files and folders."

11:23 AM: Still on MobileMe at Me.com, Gizmodo says, "In Address Book, there's real-time search with narrowing down of entries as you're typing, as well as Google Maps. The Calendar looks a lot like iCal with its colour coding and meeting blocks. Drag and drop works. Gallery (photos) has skimming like in iPhoto and .Mac, thumbnail rescaling, drag and drop, rotate, and sharing. iDisk is now all online, and you can use it to share files to people without emailing stuff around."



11:25 AM: Adam says, "WHY DON'T I SEE A NOTE TAB ON ME.COM??? Is there a reason apple hates note-syncing?"



11:26 AM: Gizmodo reports, "Phil's going through a process of getting an email with a lunch invite, which then loads up Google Maps of the restaurant. He saved the contact of the restaurant on the phone. Now, he goes back to the computer and sees the same email, which got pushed to all his devices with the correct 'read' state. He also sees the contact that he created on the phone—the same one he just created—on the computer."



11:27 AM: Kevin and I are confused by Adam's outburst but then realise he's referring to screenshots, not the actual web site.



11:27 AM: Me.com will be $99/year, and MobileMe does indeed replace .Mac. There will be a 60 day free trial and 20GB of iDisk space gets included.



11:31 AM: Ok people, Jobs on stage, getting all misty-eyed about the iPhones first birthday. I smell something good coming our way....



11:32 AM: Adam feeding me the good news: The new iPhone's official: 3G, thinner at the edges, full plastic back, solid metal buttons, same display, flush headphone jack (applause? for fixing a stupid idea?), improved audio, "feels better in your hand" whatever that means Steve.



11:35 AM: Gizmodo has tons 'o pics! Here's one:





11:35 AM: Doing side-by-side Edge vs. 3G comparisons: whatever they tested, 21 seconds on 3G, 59 seconds on Edge, same location, 3G 2.8x faster, 3G speeds are approaching Wi-Fi, took other 3G phones, iPhone faster than Nokia N95 and Treo.



11:38 AM: Oh dang, it keeps getting better. Battery life: standby time: 300hrs, talk-time 5hrs, browsing: 5-6hrs, video: 7hrs, audio: 24hrs (!!), GPS built-in.



11:40 AM: Adam says "I still haven't heard any MMS talk... WTF... really? There's nothing I hate more than getting an MMS message on my iPhone."



11:42 AM: Gizmodo reports: "GPS is built in. Location services 'is going to be a really big deal.' 'It's gonna explode.' They get location data from cell towers, Wi-Fi and GPS. Using GPS data, they can do tracking.jobs is showing someone driving down Lombard street—that really squiggly street in SF—and the dot for his location squiggles around as he's driving (it's a recorded video)."



11:45 AM: Pricing, finally!! $199 for 8GB iPhone. 16GB for $299. (Dammit if I'd waited a few months I would've gotten a better phone for cheaper.)



11:46 AM: Gizmodo: "An 8GB iPhone started at $599, went to $399, and now is going to sell at $199. (Steve makes a BOOM sound not with his mouth, but with the video). The 8GB model is going to be $199, 16GB will be $299. There's also going to be a white model. WHITE." Yo, that white phone is FUGLY.



11:47 AM: New iPhone available on July 11th.



11:49 AM: How many times can one person refresh the Apple Store? I aim to find out.



11:51 AM: They play a new commercial (which I'm sure we'll all be sick of seeing within the week), aannnnnd the keynote's over. Adam sums it up thusly: "With everything slated for July, I'm kind of nonplussed. I expected at least to update my firmware to 2.0." Me too, I add sadly. Me too.



Postscript: Oh, look, the Apple Store, it is up, with the 3G iPhone and MobileMe available for pre-order. We are shamelessly grabbing pictures to add to this post now.