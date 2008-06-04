Spaces Gets Better in 10.5.3

In case it went under your radar, Leopard's Spaces feature has improved in the 10.5.3 release by making the workspace switch more intuitive. The upshot: You can now create and switch between workspaces based on tasks rather than apps.
In case it went under your radar, Leopard's Spaces feature has improved in the 10.5.3 release by making the workspace switch more intuitive. The upshot: You can now create and switch between workspaces based on tasks rather than apps.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink