Sony drops Blu-ray burner price

If your media hunger makes the thought of burning to a 50GB Blu-ray disc tempting, but you've been put off by the price, here's some good news: Sony just cut the RRP for its BWU200S internal burner from $899 to $599. Of course, the discs themselves are still a touch on the pricey side, but it's a welcome drop nonetheless, especially if you're regularly over-filling your hard drive with video and audio. Got any good sources for cheap Blu-ray media, or would you rather just stick to conventional DVDs and ever-expanding USB sticks? Let us know in the comments.