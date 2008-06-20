Something for the weekend: Sort your Twitter followers

Make your online life more productive and more surprising by catching up and following anyone who is already watching you on Twitter. (It's OK to ignore obvious robots, trolls and weirdos). If anyone can recommend a tool that makes sorting through followers easier than Twitter's own rather basic web interface, let us know in the comments.
A great site for sorting twitter followers is http://dossy.org/twitter/karma/ . It allows you to sort followers by if you following them back, or if the people you follow are following you back. It also allows bulk unfollow or bulk follow. However like many other twitter services it takes a while to load.