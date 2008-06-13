Something for the weekend: Plan for that pay rise

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

OK, we know that the weekend shouldn't be for work, but having ran a couple of suggestions about ways you might go about asking for a pay rise this week, the time is ripe to put some serious planning into it. If you're happy with your job but feel you deserve more, work out just how much more. If you're sure there's not much extra money, think about asking for better conditions such as working from home. If you're in a very high-demand industry, look at trading off options such as avoiding sick days for better pay. And if you're not happy with your job, spend some time on Saturday morning scouting out new options!

