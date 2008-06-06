Something for the weekend: Computers off

There's been a lot of blather this week about environmental issues, tying in with World Environment Day — but for PC owners, enabling power management remains the most straightforward way of making a difference. The Computers Off campaign has detailed guides for enabling the power management options on a variety of OSes.
At least the fundamentalist greenies are now honest that they want to undo technological progress and stop us from having increased productivity.