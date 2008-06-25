Slife Time Tracker Redesigned, Now Free



Mac only (Windows version on its way): Personal time tracking software Slife gets a redesign and some sleek new features in its newest version 2.0. Slife tracks and charts what applications and documents you use and for how long throughout the day. Categorise that time into activities and goals—like "Reading email," "Online research," or "Designing web pages"—so you can see exactly where it is your day went. Version 2.0 for Mac offers a slicker design, goal tracking, better visualisations, Growl support—and no pricetag. Slife 2.0 is a free download for Mac only, but a Windows version 2.0 is on its way. Here's more on the Windows beta.