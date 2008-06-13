Should you get paid a sickie bonus?



Apparently, it's now so hard to get construction workers in the Northern Territory some employers are paying staff a $100 a week bonus not to take sickies. The Northern Territory News reports that paying money to ensure people don't take Monday off for fishing or drinking has proved necessary to prevent a labour shortage. Is this supply and demand in action, a sensible compromise, or an assault on the time-honoured Aussie sickie tradition? Let us know what you think — and any good sickie deals you've managed — in the comments.

NT workers' no-sickie bonus