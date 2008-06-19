Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Shoot on Overcast Days for Better Black and White Photos

The Wired How-To Wiki looks through the loupe at black and white photography, offering up tips for consumer-grade camera owners on how to take shots that look great converted to black and white. When other pictures look dull and dreary, for instance, black and white shots can pop, with the right focus:

Most photographers will tell you that gloomy, overcast days are perfect for shooting in black and white. So the next time the fog rolls in or the clouds hang a little too low, take it as your cue to get creative with the shades of gray.

That also means watching for overbearing shadows or highlights, as the wiki points out. How do you make your shots turn out best in shades of grey? Share your secrets in the comments. Photo by twenty questions.

Produce Terrific Black & White Photos [Wired Hot-to Wiki]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles