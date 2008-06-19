Shoot on Overcast Days for Better Black and White Photos

The Wired How-To Wiki looks through the loupe at black and white photography, offering up tips for consumer-grade camera owners on how to take shots that look great converted to black and white. When other pictures look dull and dreary, for instance, black and white shots can pop, with the right focus:

Most photographers will tell you that gloomy, overcast days are perfect for shooting in black and white. So the next time the fog rolls in or the clouds hang a little too low, take it as your cue to get creative with the shades of gray.

That also means watching for overbearing shadows or highlights, as the wiki points out. How do you make your shots turn out best in shades of grey? Share your secrets in the comments. Photo by twenty questions.