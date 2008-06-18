Search Your Read Items in Google Reader

All-things-Google weblog Google Operating System details how to set up a read-items search in Google Reader. By default Reader searches all of your items, read and unread, and the results are sorted by date and not relevancy. If you subscribe to a lot of feeds, you may end up with a lot of unread items in your results when you know you've already read what you're looking for. By subscribing to your own read items feed, as detailed in the Google Operating System post, you can quickly and easily search only your read items. Not bad, though more sorting options for search results (like relevancy) would be better. You can also improve your search results by getting to know Google Reader's supported search operators.